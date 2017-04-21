CBN suspends charges on withdrawal, says banks should revert to old policy
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has suspended its earlier directive on the implementation of cashless policy till further notice. The apex bank in a circular released on Friday, instructed banks to revert to old charges as deposit processing fee charges above the threshold contained in circulars dated Feb. 21 are hereby suspended until further […]
