CBN suspends charges on withdrawal, says banks should revert to old policy

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has suspended its earlier directive on the implementation of cashless policy till further notice. The apex bank in a circular released on Friday, instructed banks to revert to old charges as deposit processing fee charges above the threshold contained in circulars dated Feb. 21 are hereby suspended until further […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

