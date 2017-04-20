CBN suspends implementation of interchange fee
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday suspended the implementation of interchange regime until further notice. The CBN had in a circular of November 1, 2016 communicated the discontinuance of Merchant Service Charges (MSC) by May 1, 2017 and its subsequent replacement with the implementation of interchange regime. However, in a new circular signed…
