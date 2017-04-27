CBN to offer BDCs dollars at 360/$
Nigeria’s central bank is expected to make available $20,000 to each of the country’s 3,150 registered forex bureaus on Thursday at a rate of 360 naira per dollar in order to boost liquidity, the head of the bureau de change association said. The central bank has sold more than $4 billion since it started its…
The post CBN to offer BDCs dollars at 360/$ appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
