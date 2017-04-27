Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN to offer BDCs dollars at 360/$

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s central bank is expected to make available $20,000 to each of the country’s 3,150 registered forex bureaus on Thursday at a rate of 360 naira per dollar in order to boost liquidity, the head of the bureau de change association said. The central bank has sold more than $4 billion since it started its…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post CBN to offer BDCs dollars at 360/$ appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.