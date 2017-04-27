CD piracy soon a thing of the past, says Guitarman

A renowned musician, Olugbemiro Akigbogun, on Thursday said that piracy was gradually becoming a thing of the past, because of alternative means of listening to songs.

Akigbogun, who is popularly known as “GT the Guitar man’’, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the music industry over the years had developed new ways of making money for musicians.

“I think the world has gone past the days when people are complaining about piracy and all, because at the end of the day, do people really buy CD’s.

“The music industry has been able to create new ways of generating revenue for itself. The advent of telecoms has really opened up the market somehow.

“People make money from caller tunes and all of that. So, you just need to embrace the fact that CD sales would never be like the way it was back then.

“Every advancement in technology is to our own detriment somehow but also it’s a form of promotion. What is content providing to someone is promotion to the other.

“The worst thing that can happen to an artiste is not to be able to feed his fan base. So, some way somehow, technology is here to help us.

“The music industry is growing and there is room for improvement. We just need to look at how to monetise music more and create an enabling environment for the musicians.’’

He, however, praised the quality of songs been produced by new musicians, saying that their effort had been instrumental in sustaining the development of the music industry.