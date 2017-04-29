CDQ names Wizkid, Davido kings of Nigerian music

By Rotimi Agbana

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known by his stage name ‘CDQ’, is one Nigerian entertainer who rarely follows the bandwagon. Though simple, humble and receptive, he is not the type who associates with every Tom, Dick and Harry in the music industry. Since his break into limelight, Showtime’s careful observation and investigation has revealed that though the music industry requires that an artiste frolics with industry mates at all levels, CDQ is a non-conformist to this principle.

In an exclusive chat with Showtime, he spoke on why he hardly associates with just everybody in the music industry, naming Wizkid and Davido kings of the music industry.

“There has to be this chemistry, and what will generate that chemistry is the ‘dopeness’, few are the kind of artistes I’ve had to work with in Nigeria. Like recently, I shot a video with Davido, I already have one with Wizkid, those are like the two main Lions we have in Nigeria. I’ve one with Banky W also, which actually means he is a very skilled artiste in the RnB genre.

For the Indomie rapper, he must see something very unique in a fellow artiste before deciding to collaborate on a song with him/her. “Before I do anything with you I need to certify that you’re very good. When I listen to good music, irrespective of the kind of language you used to do it, music is a universal language, it doesn’t matter if it’s Igbo or Hausa, when I listen to the delivery, the kind of sound, I’ll know if it’s good music.” He declared plans for his debut concert scheduled to hold in December. “I’m actually working on organizing a ‘Woss’ concert by December, but I’m starting from my hometown which is Ilorin. After that I’ll decide on what next I want to do”, he revealed.

The post CDQ names Wizkid, Davido kings of Nigerian music appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

