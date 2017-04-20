Cecilia Ibru makes case for early training in leadership skills

By Perez Brisibe & Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI—PRESIDENT, Michael and Cecilia Ibru Foundation, MCIF, Mrs. Cecilia Ibru, has identified early training in leadership skills in schools at all levels as a key tool in the moulding of future leaders.

Mrs. Ibru, who spoke at the MCIF Founders’ Day ceremony/ her 71st birthday anniversary held at the Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, stressed the need for schools in the country to have broad academic curricula to pave way for students to be grounded in all spheres of knowledge, maintaining that education helps to equip individuals with skills for self advancement and expand their perspectives.

She noted that early leadership skills, if inculcated in students, could go a long way in helping them understand their task as leaders of the future, reiterating that the establishment of the College of Education, Primary and Nursery Schools by MCIF, stemmed from the drive to develop stronger intelligent children.

“Knowledge is the greatest gift to bequeath to anyone,” she said, reiterating that the establishment of the schools by the foundation which was co-founded by her late husband, Olorogun Michael Ibru was part of their contribution to the development of humanity.

