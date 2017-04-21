Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Celebrity Profile: Why Ini Edo Remains One of Nigeria’s Top Actresses

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Iniobong Edo Ekim popularly known as Ini Edo is a Nigerian actress with over 14 years of acting experience. She is a popular Nollywood face and has starred in over 100 films till date. EARLY LIFEIni is an indigene of Akwa Ibom State and she was born on April 19th, 1982. She is the second …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Celebrity Profile: Why Ini Edo Remains One of Nigeria’s Top Actresses appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.