Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Celestial Church of God Pastor, His Wife and Son Crushed to Death in Fatal Accident in Kogi (Photos)

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Celestial Church pastor identified as Prophet Victor Onodu, his wife and son have died a cruel death following a fatal accident in Kogi state.

 

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The sad news was shared by Bayodele Kolawole Plato on Facebook.

Plato wrote:

“Clergyman and His Entire Family Died in Fatal accident in Kogi.
This is indeed a sad and unfortunate news. A clergy man lost his life alongside his wife and son during a fatal accident along the Lokoja expressway yesterday.

Prophet Victor Onodua a clergyman with a Celestial church in Sapele was travelling with his wife Grace Onodua and son, Solomon Onodua when the incident occurred and they all died at the spot. May their souls rest in peace Amen.”

The post Celestial Church of God Pastor, His Wife and Son Crushed to Death in Fatal Accident in Kogi (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.