Celestial Church of God Pastor, His Wife and Son Crushed to Death in Fatal Accident in Kogi (Photos)

A Celestial Church pastor identified as Prophet Victor Onodu, his wife and son have died a cruel death following a fatal accident in Kogi state.

The sad news was shared by Bayodele Kolawole Plato on Facebook.

Plato wrote:

“Clergyman and His Entire Family Died in Fatal accident in Kogi.

This is indeed a sad and unfortunate news. A clergy man lost his life alongside his wife and son during a fatal accident along the Lokoja expressway yesterday.

Prophet Victor Onodua a clergyman with a Celestial church in Sapele was travelling with his wife Grace Onodua and son, Solomon Onodua when the incident occurred and they all died at the spot. May their souls rest in peace Amen.”