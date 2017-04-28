Central Bank mops up liquidity to support naira
N107.64 billion ($353 million) were traded in treasury bills on Friday in a move to soak up excess liquidity from the banking system and curb pressure on the currency, traders said. The Central Bank sold N54.42 billion in the 167-day open market operations (OMO) treasury bills at 18 percent and N55.22 billion paper at 18.5…
