Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘CentrespreadGrey a testimonial to unwavering commitment to re-invention’  

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chief Executive Officer of CentrespreadGrey and one of Nigeria’s most successful marketing communications moguls, Kola Ayanwale has described the partnership between Grey Africa and Centrespread which birthed the new CentrespreadGrey as a demonstration of the readiness of Africans to foster seamless relationships that promote excellence across the continent. In a chat with a team of…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post ‘CentrespreadGrey a testimonial to unwavering commitment to re-invention’   appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.