Certificate Saga: Sen. Dino Melaye finally gets his original certificate from ABU, Zaria (Photos)
The senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, who is embroiled in a certificate scandal with SR has finally gotten his Original Certificate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
According to Sen. Melaye who posted it on his IG page he wrote ‘Got my certificate today. Ajekun iya nio Je’.
Congrats sir. More photos after the cut
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG