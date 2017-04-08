Pages Navigation Menu

Certificate Saga: Sen. Dino Melaye finally gets his original certificate from ABU, Zaria (Photos)

Posted on Apr 8, 2017

The senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, who is embroiled in a certificate scandal with SR has finally gotten his Original Certificate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

According to Sen. Melaye who posted it on his IG page he wrote ‘Got my certificate today. Ajekun iya nio Je’.

Congrats sir. More photos after the cut

