Chairman Code of Conduct Bureau has been retired

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The tenure of the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Mr. Sam Saba has expired along side nine others, this was made known on Friday by a Federal High Court in Abuja. The judge who presided over the case, Justice Binta Nyako, in her  judgment in the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/411/2016, held that the five-year …

