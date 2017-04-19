Chairman of Chanchangi Airlines allegedly died on his way to Abuja hospital

The Chairman of Chanchangi Airlines, Amadu Chanchangi, is dead.

According to premium Times, the Taraba-born, Kaduna-based billionaire died along Kaduna-Abuja road while on the way to a hospital in Abuja on Wednesday morning.

“He died along the road while we were rushing him to a hospital in Abuja, after a protractive illness,” a family source confirmed to newsmen.

He is believed to be survived by three wives and about 33 children, among whom is Rufai Chanchangi, a member of the House of representative.

“He will be buried by 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) according to Islamic right at the Bashama road cemetery,” another family source added.

Among early sympathisers at the Chachangi home was Bala Ibn Na’Allah, the deputy Senate leader, and Mohammed Ali, a former member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The post Chairman of Chanchangi Airlines allegedly died on his way to Abuja hospital appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

