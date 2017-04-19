Chairs, Water Bottles And Bricks: Jozi Hall Meeting Turns Into ‘War Zone’ [Images + Video]

Remember the playground bully back in the day, the kind of kid who would take the soccer ball when break finished so no one could have any fun?

That’s kinda like what the ANC is getting up to in Jozi these days, their dismal showing in the local elections seeing them lose control of the municipality.

Rather than suck it up for the good of the people, they have resorted to underhanded bullying tactics and violence.

Nowhere was that clearer than in yesterday’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP) summit in Midrand, where the ANC arrived with the sole purpose of disrupting proceedings.

They were successful on that front, too, with this below from TimesLive:

The hall of the Midrand High School turned into a warzone with chairs‚ water bottles and papers being thrown around‚ said EFF Chief Whip Sepetlele Raseruthe. “They attacked us because they wanted to disrupt the meeting. They wouldn’t even allow the meeting to start and they sang when the Speaker tried to address them‚” said Raseruthe. “This was the third time that they have done this‚” he added. An EFF member suffered a gash to his head and was taken to hospital‚ while the DA’s chairperson of Ward 112‚ Andrew Osmond‚ was hit with a brick on the back of his head‚ said Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Bricks to the head? Sheesh, remember that dictator vibe people were talking about a few week’s back (HERE)?

Take a look at some of the images coming out of that summit:

And someone managed to film this:

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department eventually intervened, throwing the disruptors from the room, but they weren’t done:

When the disruptors were removed‚ the ANC councillors also left the proceedings. “The meeting was able to continue after ANC councillors were removed but then they started pelting the building with stones‚” said ]Linus Muller‚ the Chief of Staff to the City of Johannesburg Speaker]. Minnaar said there was some damage to the school where the meeting was held.

According to IOL, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will press charges:

He said the City was left with “no option but to lay criminal charges” against ANC councillors who were leading “this assault on our democracy and fuelling the violence”. Mashaba said the violence was orchestrated by PR Councillor Mfikoe and Councillors Lemola and Matsemela – all members of the ANC. “I again call on the ANC Provincial Chairperson, Paul Mashatile, to take urgent disciplinary action against these individuals,” said Mashaba. He added: “Despite the ANCs efforts to prevent the public engagements from continuing, City officials and community members remained in the hall and ensured that the work of bringing change to the people of Johannesburg continued”.

It’s scary that the desperation to cling to power extends to bashing opposition leaders in the head with a brick. If you’re disgusted with what you see here, amongst other things, then maybe it’s time to let the members of parliament know.

WhatsApp, email, postcard – all those details HERE.

[sources:timeslive&iol&citizen]

