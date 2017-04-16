Champions League berth not sealed yet warns Klopp

Jurgen Klopp warned that Liverpool shouldn’t start dreaming of the Champions League despite cementing their place in the top four with a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Roberto Firmino’s header late in the first half was enough to move Liverpool back above Manchester City into third place in the Premier League.

The Reds look in a strong position to return to Europe’s elite club competition next season — the top four in England qualify for the Champions League.

But with Manchester United, Arsenal and even Everton still in contention, Liverpool boss Klopp isn’t getting carried away just yet.

“It is the Premier League, Arsenal have three, four, five games in hand (in fact three) so we should not think about this,” Klopp said.

“Today we could only get to 66 points, so it feels perfect. Next week we try at Anfield to get 69, and let’s carry on.

“If we do what we have to do we will be where we want to be.”

Liverpool’s fifth win in their last seven league games was a hard-fought affair and Klopp was pleased with the way his players refused to be bullied by Albion’s direct approach.

“Coming here to a place we know each set-piece is a major threat, we did great,” he said.

“It feels fantastic because it is such a tough place. If the ball is in the air, what can you do?

“It is not about football, but they play football too. All three points is really special for us.”

