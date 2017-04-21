Pages Navigation Menu

Champions League draw: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid, Monaco Vs Juventus

Holders Real Madrid will face rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League – a repeat of last year’s final.

Zinedine Zidane’s side could become the first club to retain the trophy in the Champions League era in the final on 3 June in Cardiff.

French side Monaco take on Italian club Juventus in the other last-four tie.

The first legs will be played on 2 and 3 May, with the return legs taking place the following week.

Real, aiming to win Europe’s premier club competition for a 12th time, beat German champions Bayern Munich 6-3 on aggregate to reach the last four.

Atletico, meanwhile, ended Premier League champions Leicester’s fairytale run in Europe, edging the Foxes 2-1 over two legs.

Juventus claimed an impressive 3-0 aggregate win over Barcelona while Monaco defeated Borussia Dortmund 6-3..

The Europa League draw – featuring English side Manchester United – takes place at 12:00 BST.
BBC

