Chanchangi Airlines Chairman is dead
Amadu Chanchangi, Kaduna-based billionaire and Chairman of Chanchangi Airlines, is dead. He died along Kaduna-Abuja road while being transported to a hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday. The business mogul had been seriously ill. “He will be buried by 2pm today (Wednesday) according to Islamic rites at the Bashama road cemetery,” family […]
Chanchangi Airlines Chairman is dead
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG