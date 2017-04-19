Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chanchangi Airlines Chairman is dead

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Amadu Chanchangi, Kaduna-based billionaire and Chairman of Chanchangi Airlines, is dead. He died along Kaduna-Abuja road while being transported to a hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday. The business mogul had been seriously ill. “He will be buried by 2pm today (Wednesday) according to Islamic rites at the Bashama road cemetery,” family […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Chanchangi Airlines Chairman is dead

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.