Charge Detained PDP Members To Court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has decried the continued detention of its party members and asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government to charge all PDP members in detention to court as a matter of urgency.

They also added that those members granted bail by the Courts must be freed immediately.

A statement by spokesman of the Makarfi’s PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, decried that

prominent leaders and citizens especially the former governors, ministers and other public office holders during the previous PDP administration have been arrested in a Gestapo manner and detained indefinitely without trial.

He however added that other former office holders of the ruling APC who have been accused of various corrupt practices are yet to be arrested but instead are compensated with juicy ministerial appointments.

“For instance, the former governor of Benue State, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Suswam was arrested by men of the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS) and has been in detention for over two months now without trial. Also, the former governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu was arrested on April 5, 2017 by officers of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and like the others, he has been in detention and yet no case has been filed against him in any court by the anti-graft agency.

“Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki has been in custody for about two (2) years now without trial. Similar brutality, arrest and mindless detention went on with other PDP leaders and members that were arrested by either the DSS or the EFCC.

“Ironically, while former leaders and members of PDP are being arrested indiscriminately and detained without trial; other former office holders of the ruling APC who have been accused of various corrupt practices are yet to be arrested but instead are compensated with juicy ministerial appointments. Double standard!

“We are in a constitutional democracy and as such, the present APC administration must lead by example and obey court orders. It is on record that most of these suspects have been granted bail by the courts of the land and the ECOWAS Court in the case of Col. Sambo Dasuki .This is sheer lawlessness!

