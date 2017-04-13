Pages Navigation Menu

Charlie Murphy: Seven things about the comedy star’s life – BBC News

Charlie Murphy: Seven things about the comedy star's life
US comedian Charlie Murphy, the older brother of actor Eddie Murphy, has sadly died of leukaemia at the age of 57. If you're unfamiliar with Charlie, here are some key points facts about his life and career.
