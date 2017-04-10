Charlyboy embarks on solo protest to Presidential Villa [PHOTO/ VIDEO]
Popular Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, otherwise known as Charlyboy, has embarked on a lone protest to the Presidential Villa. The solo protest is in solidarity with the Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG, movement, which is commemorating the 3rd anniversary of the abduction of Chibok girls. The television host embarked on a solo journey to the […]
