Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Cheater” Sharapova should not be allowed to play again — Bouchard – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
“Cheater” Sharapova should not be allowed to play again — Bouchard – Vanguard

Vanguard

“Cheater” Sharapova should not be allowed to play again — Bouchard
Vanguard
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard has lashed out at the WTA for giving Maria Sharapova the chance to compete in tournaments after serving a 15-month doping ban. Maria Sharapova. The Canadian said that the Russian is a “cheater'' who should never be …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.