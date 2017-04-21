Check out friends who recreate Nollywood’s fantastic four WOW Magazine look

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Entertainment

Four friends, Challa, Eva, Linda and Kelechi were inspired by Nollywood’s Fantastic four; Omoni Oboli, Uche Jumbo, Chioma Chukwuka and Ufuoma MCDermott to recreate their WOW Magazine cover look. See photos:

