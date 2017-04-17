Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check Out The Moments from Lady Gaga’s Performance at #Coachellamusicfestival2017 + her new Song “The Cure”

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Headlining Coachella Music Festival 2017, Lady Gaga gave a fire performance for Day 2 of the festival as she performed her hit tracks for the screaming crowd. The Edge of Glory singer who is never one to disappoint when it comes to her fashion choices began her performance in an all black belted jacket, knee-length […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.