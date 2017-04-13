Pages Navigation Menu

Check out the reply billionaire businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim got after he tweeted that GEJ is a ‘notorious armed robber’

Billionaire businessman and chairman of Global Fleet Group, Jimoh Ibrahim, got a hilarious reply after he tweeted that former president Jonathan is an ‘Anini’.

This is coming after GEJ’s alleged Malabu oil scam, involving Shell company, ENI and former minister of petroleum.

It is alleged that the former administration sold the OPL 245 oil field worth $500bn for $1.3bn. See the tweets below….

