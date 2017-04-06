Pages Navigation Menu

Checkout New Hot Rap Band Street Billionaires’ New Track Titled “Snooker” | Listen on BN

Posted on Apr 6, 2017

The latest kids on the block – Gbafun, IJay, Lemon and Candy; collectively called the Street Billionaires have dropped their first ever commercial single as a crew titled “Snooker”. “Snooker” is Afro-Pop at its best and was produced by hit maker and Street Billionaires mentor – Don L37. Listen and Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

