Checkout New Hot Rap Band Street Billionaires’ New Track Titled “Snooker” | Listen on BN
The latest kids on the block – Gbafun, IJay, Lemon and Candy; collectively called the Street Billionaires have dropped their first ever commercial single as a crew titled “Snooker”. “Snooker” is Afro-Pop at its best and was produced by hit maker and Street Billionaires mentor – Don L37. Listen and Download below: Download
