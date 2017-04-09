Checkout the last Tweet, Minutes of the Unilorin graduate who jumped into Festac canal, yesterday

Yesterday, an Industrial and Applied Chemistry graduate of Unilorin, Kwara State simply identified as Bayode Ahmed Lawal, plunged into the Festac-Link Bridge

According to Festaconline, the ordeal started from Mobil filling station when Bayo started lying down on the floor. He was with his friends at this time. His friends beckoned on him to stand up trying to find out what was wrong.

He stood up and then started walking fast, then started running towards the bridge. His friends tried to stop him, chasing him, before they could get hold of him, he had already jumped into the canal.

Before this some, individuals said it seemed he had some psychological issues. His body is yet to be retrieved. Bayo left behind his mother, a single mom, and his other siblings. Some said the psychological issues comes once in a while.

