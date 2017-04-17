Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea Announces Captain John Terry will leave at end of Season

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chelsea legend John Terry will leave the club at the end of the season, the English Premier League leaders announced on Monday. John Terry and Chelsea Football Club today jointly announce our captain will leave the club at the end of the season,” said a club statement. “I’ve always been conscious that I depart at the […]

