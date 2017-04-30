Chelsea are 3 wins away from been crowned Champions, thrash Everton 3-0

Chelsea Football Club are three wins away from becoming champions of this season’s Premier League after a fantastic performance put up by the blues as three second-half goals overcame Everton at Goodison Park. Pedro’s 25-yard stunner, Gary Cahill’s close-range finish and Willian’s tap-in moved Antonio Conte’s side seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham, who face …

The post Chelsea are 3 wins away from been crowned Champions, thrash Everton 3-0 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

