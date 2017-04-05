Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea defeat Man City, hold on to seven-point gap without injured Moses

Posted on Apr 5, 2017

Chelsea held on to their seven-point gap to second-placed Tottenham on Wednesday when the league leaders beat Manchester City 2-1 courtesy of a brace from Eden Hazard. With the injured Victor Moses watching from the stands, Antonio Conte had to draft in Kurt Zouma into the right side of his back three with Cesar Azpilicueta […]

