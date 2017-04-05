Chelsea defeat Man City, hold on to seven-point gap without injured Moses
Chelsea held on to their seven-point gap to second-placed Tottenham on Wednesday when the league leaders beat Manchester City 2-1 courtesy of a brace from Eden Hazard. With the injured Victor Moses watching from the stands, Antonio Conte had to draft in Kurt Zouma into the right side of his back three with Cesar Azpilicueta […]
The post Chelsea defeat Man City, hold on to seven-point gap without injured Moses appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG