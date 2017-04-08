Chelsea still topping English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 75

Tottenham 31 20 8 3 64 22 68

Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63

Man City 31 18 7 6 60 35 61

———————————–

Arsenal 29 16 6 7 61 36 54

Man Utd 29 14 12 3 43 24 54

Everton 31 14 9 8 53 34 51

———————————–

West Brom 32 12 8 12 39 41 44

Southampton 30 11 7 12 37 37 40

Watford 31 10 7 14 36 52 37

Leicester 30 10 6 14 37 47 36

Burnley 32 10 6 16 32 44 36

Stoke 32 9 9 14 34 47 36

West Ham 32 10 6 16 42 57 36

Bournemouth 32 9 8 15 45 59 35

Crystal Palace 30 9 4 17 39 50 31

Hull 32 8 6 18 33 64 30

———————————–

Swansea 32 8 4 20 37 67 28

Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24

Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 20

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; teams finishing fifth to seventh qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated to Championship

The post Chelsea still topping English Premier League table appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

