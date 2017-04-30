Chelsea sweep past Everton to edge closer to EPL title

Three goals in the second half of the game was enough for the blues to secure all three points at Goodison park stadium.

A wonderful stunner from Pedro followed by Gary Cahill scoring from Eden Hazard set piece before Fabregas setting up an assist for Willian is enough for Antonio Conte side against Everton and it has boost their hope of securing the premier league title come May with just four games remaining to the end of the season.

Chelsea are now leading the English premier league standing by seven points gap between them and second place Tottenham who is going to welcome Arsenal at white hart lane this evening.

