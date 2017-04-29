Chelsea To Pay Stamford Bridge Tribute To Terry

Chelsea will be paying tribute to their long serving captain, John Terry at Stamford Bridge, by removing all banners not praising Terry from two stands.

The veteran defender will be leaving the London club at the end of the season, after 22 years at the club.

Terry made his senior debut in 1998, after joining the youth side in 1995 and has gone on to make over 700 appearances.

Terry has won four premier league titles , including the Champions League and Europa league.

The England international has been loyal to the blues, and the supporters will display only Terry banners at the The Shed or Matthew stands for the rest of the season.

