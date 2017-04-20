Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok girls: FG insensitive, his ministers must be tutored – Ezekwesili

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FORMER Minister of Education and convener, Bring Back Our Girls group, Oby Ezekwesili, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of being as insensitive to the plight of Nigerians as other administrations before it, saying his minsters need to be tutored. Ezekwesili was reacting to Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan Ali’s statement that it could […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Chibok girls: FG insensitive, his ministers must be tutored – Ezekwesili appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.