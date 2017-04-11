Chibok girls with Boko Haram should be freed by April 14 – Hadiza Usman – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Chibok girls with Boko Haram should be freed by April 14 – Hadiza Usman
Daily Post Nigeria
The Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, has urged the military to rescue the remaining Chibok girls in Boko Haram captivity on or before Friday, April 14, the third anniversary of their abduction. Usman said this …
