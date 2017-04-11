Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok girls with Boko Haram should be freed by April 14 – Hadiza Usman – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Chibok girls with Boko Haram should be freed by April 14 – Hadiza Usman
Daily Post Nigeria
The Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, has urged the military to rescue the remaining Chibok girls in Boko Haram captivity on or before Friday, April 14, the third anniversary of their abduction. Usman said this
NPA to spend N233.8 billion in 2017 budgetGuardian
Shettima seeks support for NPA MDThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.