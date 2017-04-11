Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok girls with Boko Haram should be freed by April 14 – Hadiza Usman

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, has urged the military to rescue the remaining Chibok girls in Boko Haram captivity on or before Friday, April 14, the third anniversary of their abduction. Usman said this at the handing over of relief materials to IDPs, donated by NPA to Borno […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Chibok girls with Boko Haram should be freed by April 14 – Hadiza Usman

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.