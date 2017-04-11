Chibok girls with Boko Haram should be freed by April 14 – Hadiza Usman
The Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, has urged the military to rescue the remaining Chibok girls in Boko Haram captivity on or before Friday, April 14, the third anniversary of their abduction. Usman said this at the handing over of relief materials to IDPs, donated by NPA to Borno […]
Chibok girls with Boko Haram should be freed by April 14 – Hadiza Usman
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG