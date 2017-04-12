Pages Navigation Menu

Chimamanda elected into American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Posted on Apr 12, 2017

Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been elected into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, along with 227 new members, the Academy announced today. In March, Chimamanda was also elected into the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the second Nigerian to be so honoured, after Professor Wole Soyinka. She will be inducted in May.

