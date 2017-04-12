Chimamanda elected into American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been elected into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, along with 227 new members, the Academy announced today. In March, Chimamanda was also elected into the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the second Nigerian to be so honoured, after Professor Wole Soyinka. She will be inducted in May.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

