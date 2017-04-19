China CRCC plans varsity for Nigeria

By Vera Samuel Anyagafu, (reporting from Beijing)

The Executive President, China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) Limited, Cao Baogang, has disclosed plans to build a university in Nigeria, as part of its technology-transfer policy, saying that out of the 93 per cent of the company’s staff strength, 90 per cent constitutes Nigerians.

Baogang disclosed this while addressing a delegation of Nigerian journalists, at CRCC headquarters, in Beijing, yesterday.

According to him, Nigeria is China’s most cherished market and as part of the CRCC’s social responsibility toward efforts by the Nigerian government to promoting quality education in the country, CRCC intends building the university either in Lagos State or Rivers State for training of its local member of staff and other Nigerians.

He said, “In China, we have a university called Beijing Jiaotong University, Chengdu. And because we fully support technology transfer we will do our best to replicate another Jiaotong university in Nigeria.” Baogang also spoke on the Kaduna/Abuja railway project which he said was, “completed in July 2016, at an estimated $850 million” and financing of new structures at Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kaduna airports, with $1.2 billion loan from China-EXIM Bank.”

Also address the delegation, the Vice President, China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC), a subsidiary of CRCC, Mr. Zhang Wenjin, intimated that CRCC is the major investor in the Lagos Lekki Free Zone, saying that the Free Zone is an important platform for Chinese and international companies, which when completed, is expected to hugely improve Nigeria’s industrialisation.

“Interestingly, most important part of the Lekki Free Zone, is the Deep Sea Port, of which talks are on-going with the Lagos State Government”, Zhang said, adding that, “”Money is not a challenge here. Most important is infrastructure. Actualising the Deep Sea Port for the Lekki Free Zone is imperative and we are seriously working with the Lagos state government to actualize these plans.”

CRCC which started operations in 1981 in Nigeria, today, has had to contend with Boko Haram insurgencies.

Although undeterred, the railway construction firm with over 100 on-going projects in the count in Nigeria had some of its member of staff killed in Maiduguri, Borno and Yobe state in 2011.

“Boko Haram is not kind to us. It’s a challenge but we try our best with the Federal, state and local governments to get working again. Security is important for any economy to thrive. Without security, the economy cannot grow and railways are important for Nigeria. Funding is also important and it seems a difficult time for Nigeria as a result of the crash in crude oil price. This is also affecting availability of funds,” Baogang concluded.

The post China CRCC plans varsity for Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

