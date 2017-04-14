China crude oil imports hit record, shatter expectations

China’s crude oil imports surged to all-time high in March to nearly 9.2 million barrels per day (bpd), customs data showed on Thursday, far surpassing expectations and indicating a substantial build in stocks. March imports came in at 38.95 million tonnes or 9.17 million bpd, according to the General Customs Administration. This figure compared with…

The post China crude oil imports hit record, shatter expectations appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

