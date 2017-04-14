Pages Navigation Menu

China crude oil imports hit record, shatter expectations

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in World | 0 comments

China’s crude oil imports surged to all-time high in March to nearly 9.2 million barrels per day (bpd), customs data showed on Thursday, far surpassing expectations and indicating a substantial build in stocks. March imports came in at 38.95 million tonnes or 9.17 million bpd, according to the General Customs Administration. This figure compared with…

