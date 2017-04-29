China deports U.S. citizen convicted of espionage

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments

China has deported a U.S. citizen who was convicted of espionage after being held without trial for two years, removing a source of friction between Washington and Beijing. Sandy Phan-Gillis was arrested in March 2015 while about to leave mainland China for the Chinese-ruled, former Portuguese colony of Macau. A court on Tuesday ordered her…

