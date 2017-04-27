China military apologises for mocked photoshopped navy picture

China’s Defence Ministry apologised on Thursday for allowing a badly photoshopped picture of navy ships and fighter jets to appear on its social media accounts over the weekend, after hundreds of people poured scorn on the image. The picture, which appeared on the ministry’s Weibo and WeChat accounts on Sunday to mark the navy’s 68th […]

The post China military apologises for mocked photoshopped navy picture appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

