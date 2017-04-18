China Offers Conditions For Nigeria To Get More Assistance

For more Chinese development assistance to be extended to Nigeria, both countries should become active partners, Prof. Zhang Yong-Peng, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), in Beijing, China said on Tuesday.

Yong-Peng made this known while receiving a delegation of visiting Nigerian Journalists in Beijing.

Speaking on “The Belt and Silk Road: Creating New Development in Africa,’’ he said it was imperative for Nigeria to become more active with China.

His words: “China knows Nigeria as a major power in Africa and would continue to create more opportunities to access her development assistance and funds. Let me say that Nigeria can benefit a lot more from the Chinese government. “The Chinese Government’s Belt and Road Initiative currently covers 100 countries, including Ethiopia, South Africa and Egypt. “Nigeria should give us good development plans, because China is ready to provide more support to Nigeria. Therefore, Nigeria needs to be more active with the Chinese government. “China is today rising as a political power and needs to extend her political and economic power. And China also needs protection where her political and economic interest is.’’

The Professor of International Politics at the Institute of West, Asian and African Studies at CASS said that many other African countries had been benefiting from the agreements reached on the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

