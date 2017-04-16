Chinese fans fume as injured Tevez visits Disneyland

The world’s highest-paid footballer, Carlos Tevez, has come under fire from Shanghai Shenhua supporters after being spotted at Disneyland the same day he missed an important match due to injury.

The Argentinian striker, who’s been earning a 38-million-euro salary since he joined the Chinese team at the start of the year, was photographed Saturday at Shanghai Disneyland — while his team was playing another Chinese premier league club.

“We pay him tens of millions so that he can have a guided tour of Shanghai,” one disgruntled Internet user wrote on football site Hupu.

“I wonder if Shenhua paid his Disneyland expenses,” wrote another.

Tevez has been nursing a muscle injury since his last match, and since he went to Disneyland in a “private capacity” there was no reason for him to be sanctioned, Ma Yue, Shanghai Shenhua spokesperson told AFP.

The South American’s absence did not end up hurting his team, with Shanghai Shenhua beating Changchun Yatai 3-2.

Since his arrival at the Chinese club, Tevez has scored just once in 4 matches. His team is now placed 11th in the Chinese premier league.

The controversy over Tevez came the same day as another international footballer imported by China, Brazilian Paulinho, was admonished by his team Guangzhou Evergrande, for promoting a betting company alongside a porn star.

Gambling and casinos are illegal in mainland China, as is the sale of pornographic films.

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria.

