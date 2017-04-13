Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chinese investors complete £628m takeover of AC Milan

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Chinese investors Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux have completed the £628m (740m euro) takeover of AC Milan, promising “significant capital increases”.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The Serie A club have been owned by former Italy prime minister Silvio Berlusconi since 1986.

In that time they won eight league titles and five European Cups.

However, Milan have not won Serie A since 2011 and finished seventh, 10th and eighth in the last three seasons.

They are currently sixth in the league, 20 points behind leaders Juventus.

The post Chinese investors complete £628m takeover of AC Milan appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.