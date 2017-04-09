Chivita Unveils New Marketing Communications Campaign

CHI Limited, has unveiled its new marketing communication campaign tagged ‘#BreakfastWithChivita100 per cent. This is part of efforts to reinforce its flagship’s brand proposition and drive awareness initiatives for a complete healthy breakfast.

For a brand that has consistently churned out a variety of exciting campaigns, the new #breakfastwithChivita100 per cent television advertisement is a step higher in terms of messaging, production quality and unique delivery style.

The look of the television advertisement showcases the creativity and strategic intent of the brand managers as every quality of Chivita 100 per cent fruit juice is portrayed with sublime imageries. It also engages consumers by showcasing internationally renowned football stars like Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly.

The television commercial which is currently been aired on terrestrial and satellite channels portrays a brilliant depiction of these football stars engaging in amazing soccer artistry as they are teleported into a Pinball machine. Wayne Rooney challenges his team mates and they eagerly take up the challenge with the goal of reaching 100 per cent success in the game.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

