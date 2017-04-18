Chris Brown Allegedly ‘Sucker Punched’ a Photographer in Another Nightclub Brawl & Faces Possible Battery Charges

Singer Chris Brown has been accused of yet another battery. Police in Tampa, Florida, are investigating an allegation that the singer battered a club photographer early on Monday, according to People. Chris’ attorney has not made any comments regarding the issue and the police are saying that the singer ‘sucker punched’ the club’s photographer. The alleged victim […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

