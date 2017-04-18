Chris Brown Allegedly ‘Sucker Punched’ a Photographer in Another Nightclub Brawl & Faces Possible Battery Charges
Singer Chris Brown has been accused of yet another battery. Police in Tampa, Florida, are investigating an allegation that the singer battered a club photographer early on Monday, according to People. Chris’ attorney has not made any comments regarding the issue and the police are saying that the singer ‘sucker punched’ the club’s photographer. The alleged victim […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG