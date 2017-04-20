Chris Brown’s lawyer accuses Karrueche Tran of lying about abuse to garner more fame

According to Chris Brown’s lawyer, his ex Karrueche Tran is ‘lying about her abuse at the hands of Chris for fame’.

Mark Geragos told TMZ that the 28-year-old model is just one of a number of people making fake allegations against the singer for self promotion.

‘A lot of people use Chris to enhance their profile,’ he claimed.

The actress’s restraining order hearing was put back again on Wednesday as she has been unable to track him down to serve him court papers. Geragos insisted the case is ‘doomed to failure.’

He said the reason he hasn’t accepted the order on his client’s behalf is because he’s ‘not here to help anybody increase their profile for self-promotion.’



However Karrueche’s manager Jacob York said Geragos’ claim was ‘laughable,’ and that it was ‘insane’ to suggest his ex would go through the courts just for press.

‘Please don’t use Karrueche’s name to distract from your client’s current negative issues,’ he said ‘Let’s handle it in court.’

Brown’s record certainly goes against him; he has multiple accusations of violence in his past, including a conviction for felony assault against former girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Last month, it was revealed Tran had asked for her temporary restraining order against her 27-year-old ex to be extended to three years.

She had accused him of punching her, pushing her down the stairs and threatening to shoot her.

Tran called time with Chris after she discovered he had fathered a child – his daughter Royalty – while they were still together.

Meanwhile it has emerged Chris Brown may be forced to pay $30,000 to a nightclub after he cut his appearance short following a scuffle with its in-house photographer earlier this week.

The Privacy hitmaker was reportedly paid the hefty sum by Aja Channelside in Tampa, Florida, to spend Monday night at the establishment with fellow party-goers, but now the venue is determined to claw back the fee they forked out because they had hired him for an hour and he only managed to stay ‘five minutes’, according to TMZ.

