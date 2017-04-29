Pages Navigation Menu

Chrisitian Group Seeks End To Insurgency, Child Abuse

Christian faith adherents  under the aegis of Catholic Media Practitioners Association has condemned the incessant cases of suicide bombings, fulani versus farmers clashes, abuse of dangerous drug by the youths, urging  relevant authorities to hurriedly tackle
these  menace.
The national coordinator of the group, overseeing North, Mr Patrick Osu, while addressing the 7 Regional Conference of the association in Kano, yesterday describe killings in various forms in diverse parts of the country as alarming and worrisome.
According to him, the level of criminality and moral laxity in the country calls for urgent attention from religious bodies andB stakeholders involved in nation building, urging relevant authorities to form synergy with community leaders in designing a template that will appropriately address the problem associated  with security challenges  in the country and pursue the restoration of moral sanity.

