Christians are frustrating fight against terrorism in Nigeria – Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A prominent Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi, on Saturday alleged that the refusal of Christians to join forces with Muslims was frustrating the fight against terrorism. Gumi, who made the remark while speaking at the Centre for the Study of Christian-Muslim Relations in Kaduna, said it was unfortunate that Christians misinterpreted the move of the federal […]

