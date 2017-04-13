Christians line up activities for Easter season

By Sam Eyoboka & Olayinka Latona

CHRISTIANS all over the world will tomorrow mark the solemnity of Good Friday marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary.

According to a release signed by the Director of Social Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Monsignor Gabriel Osu, Good Friday is a day of deep penitence when Christians are expected to reflect on the life and death of Christ who paid the supreme price for the redemption of humanity.

“On Good Friday, we re-enact the suffering and death of Jesus Christ. It is a day when we are expected to focus on the Cross at Calvary. On this day also, no Mass is said in the strict sense of the word. Rather, we undertake a special service called the Mass of the Presanctified because Communion (in the species of bread) which had already been consecrated on Holy Thursday is given to the people,” he stated.

It’s when wrath, mercy met at the Cross – Ademowo

Also, the Anglican Diocesan Bishop of Lagos and Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Ephraim Ademowo described Good Friday as a day when wrath and mercy met at the cross, adding that the day is so dark and so Good.

According to him; “This commemoration of Christ’s death reminds us of the human sin that caused this death. And we see again that salvation comes only through godly sorrow both God’s and, in repentance, of ours. To pursue happiness, we must first experience sorrow. He who goes forth sowing tears returns in joy. Good Friday recalls for us the greatness and wonder of God’s love that Christ should submit to death for us.’’

Ademowo said Nigeria requires national industrial plans that will move the nation from a weak pioneer nation in the 19th century to becoming the strongest industrial power within a century.

Ambode expected as church gives out free drugs tomorrow

AS part of this year’s celebration of Good Friday, a church, Embrace International Assembly, has perfected plans to host its 10th anniversary in Programme tagged Embrace Season 10.

The chairman of the Embrace Concert Season10, Samuel Turoti said the yearly event titled Embrace Concert is scheduled for the Ikorodu Townhall.

Dignitaries expected at the event include Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the lawmakers representing Ikorodu and Oba of Ikorodu, among others.

Its God’s covenant of peace and blessings – The Lord’s Chosen

For the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, there will be a 2-day national crusade between Saturday and Sunday, titled “God’s Covenant of Peace and Blessings.”

The aim of the crusade, according to the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka is to encourage and avail the populace and the entire world the opportunity to engage the Almighty God in humility and sincerity.

GKS laity holds 41 annual confab

Meantime, the 41st annual conference of the Laity of the God’s Kingdom Society (GKS) holds on Saturday, at the church’s headquarters, Salem-City, Warri, Delta State, Nigeria. The chairman of the Laity, Nigeria and abroad, Brother Love Ojakovo will address the conference on its theme “Doing that which is our duty in the Lord”.

The president of the church, Godwin Ifeacho will declare the conference open, as well as deliver a goodwill address.

