Christians mark Easter at Jerusalem site of Jesus’s resurrection

Thousands of Christians marked Jesus’s resurrection on Easter Sunday at the Jerusalem site where they believe the miracle occurred, with some prostrating themselves over his tomb and leaving in tears.

Visitors and worshippers filed through the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the site where tradition says Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.

It was the first Easter since the unveiling in March of renovations to the ornate, 19th-century shrine covering Jesus’s tomb following a $3.7-million project that restored its stones to their original reddish-yellow and reinforced the heavily visited site.

This year’s holiday also fell on the same date for both Western and Eastern Christians, an irregular occurrence since they follow different calendars.

Masses were staggered throughout the day for the various denominations that co-exist, often uneasily, in the church in Jerusalem’s Old City.

As mass was underway, visits continued, with pilgrims rubbing clothing, veils and even pictures on mobile phones against the shrine over the tomb and the stone where Jesus’s body was anointed after his crucifixion.

Visits underground to the tomb itself were however off limits during masses.

“It’s beautiful,” Michael Hanna, 64, a Coptic Christian originally from Egypt but who has lived in Australia since 1980, said of his visit.

“You can’t imagine the feeling touching the places where Jesus touched. I can’t describe the feeling,” the postal worker said.

Hanna also lamented the fate of Coptic Christians in Egypt, where two Islamic State group suicide bombers struck two churches on April 9, killing 45 people in the worst attack on Copts in recent memory.

– ‘Soulful and peaceful’ –

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, entered through the church’s heavy wooden doors to lead mass, stopping to kneel before the stone where Jesus’s body was anointed, then splashing holy water on the crowds.

Tin Nguyen, a 24-year-old from Vietnam working as an intern at an agricultural centre in southern Israel, recorded the mass with a mobile phone and a selfie stick for friends back home since they may never have a chance to visit.

“The spirit here, and the way people come here and gather together in (Jesus’s) name,” he said. “It’s soulful and peaceful.”

Wajeeh Nusseibeh, 67, a member of one of the two Muslim families who traditionally hold the key and guard the church, said this year there seemed to be fewer people visiting than in the past.

He blamed tough economic times and conflict, with Middle Eastern Christians under threat in countries such as Iraq and Syria.

At the same time, Jerusalem also remains the focal point of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Holy Sepulchre is located in east Jerusalem, occupied by Israel in 1967 and later annexed.

Nusseibeh, dressed in a dark suit with a red and black tie, however was keeping the faith.

“We hope to have peace next year,” he said as he sat before the entrance’s towering wooden doors, keeping an eye on those who entered. “And everyone accepts the other.”

